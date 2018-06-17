Sven LibækBorn 20 September 1938
Sven Libæk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1938-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/322a1309-5e1f-422f-9712-9c5662ab480a
Sven Libæk Biography (Wikipedia)
Sven Libaek (born 20 September 1938) is an Australian composer, record producer and musician. He is well known for his film and TV soundtrack music and also had a significant influence on the Australian popular music scene in the mid-1960s as the staff producer for the Australian division of CBS Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sven Libæk Tracks
Sort by
Dark World
Sven Libæk
Dark World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark World
Last played on
Shark Attack
Sven Libæk
Shark Attack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shark Attack
Last played on
Night Ride
Sven Libæk
Night Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Ride
Last played on
In The Wave
Sven Libæk
In The Wave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Wave
Last played on
Shark Attack Theme
Sven Libæk
Shark Attack Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shark Attack Theme
Last played on
Solar Flares
Sven Libæk
Solar Flares
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solar Flares
Last played on
Desert (from Nature Walkabout)
Sven Libæk
Desert (from Nature Walkabout)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desert (from Nature Walkabout)
Last played on
Sven Libæk Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist