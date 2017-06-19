Donald MaxwellBass singer
Donald Maxwell
Noye's Fludde (Now In the Name Of God I Will Begyne)
Benjamin Britten
All hail, great Judge! (Trial by Jury)
Arthur Sullivan
In Parenthesis Act 2
Iain Bell, Peter Coleman-Wright, Alexandra Deshorties, Mark le Brocq, George Humphreys, Marcus Farnsworth, Donald Maxwell, Graham Clark, English National Opera Orchestra, Welsh National Opera Chorus, Carlo Rizzi, Andrew Bidlack, Joe Roche, Martin Lloyd & Simon Crosby Buttle
Noye's fludde (Op.59), Now in the name of God I will begyne [Noye]
Benjamin Britten
TOKAY
DONALD MAXWELL / COMPANY
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-11T02:05:07
11
Aug
2009
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-21T02:05:07
21
Jul
1998
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1998
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-17T02:05:07
17
Jul
1998
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-02T02:05:07
2
Aug
1997
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-23T02:05:07
23
Aug
1996
Royal Albert Hall
