Bix BeiderbeckeBorn 10 March 1903. Died 6 August 1931
Bix Beiderbecke Biography (BBC)
In his short life, Bix Beiderbecke left a legacy of recordings of his beautiful cornet sound, his impressionistic piano playing, and the most influential alternative to Louis Armstrong's approach to jazz cornet. His solo playing was supremely melodic, phrased slightly after the beat, and with such clarity of sound that one contemporary described it as 'like shooting bullets at a bell', while guitarist Eddie Condon likened his tone to 'a girl saying 'yes'.
Beiderbecke was largely self-taught , and his enthusiasm for 1920s Chicago jazz led him to join the Wolverines in 1924, with whom he recorded his first influential discs. he led many of his own groups in the studio, several of them comprising New York session players, but he also worked with the big band of Jean Goldkette, groups led by Goldkette's lead altoist Frankie Trumbauer, and eventually the giant big band of Paul Whiteman. His jazziest playing is to be found in his own discs and those with Trumbauer, especially Singin' The Blues and I'm Coming Virginia, which are the two finest examples of his introspective, melodic style.
After health problems and a serious physical assault , the circumstances of which have remained mysterious, Beiderbecke left Whiteman in September 1929 and never fully recovered his health of career. His early death was hastened by alcoholism. He was one of the first American jazz players to include harmonic ideas form European classical music, and his piano compositions, notably In a Mist, have echoes of the impressionism of Debussy and Ravel in a jazz context.
Bix Beiderbecke Biography (Wikipedia)
Leon Bismark "Bix" Beiderbecke (March 10, 1903 – August 6, 1931) was an American jazz cornetist, pianist, and composer.
Beiderbecke was one of the most influential jazz soloists of the 1920s. His solos on "Singin' the Blues" and "I'm Coming, Virginia" (both 1927) demonstrate purity of tone and a gift for improvisation. With these two recordings, as well as others, he helped to define the jazz ballad and foresaw what would become cool jazz in the 1950s. "In a Mist" (1927), one of a handful of his piano compositions and the only one he recorded, fused jazz with classical (mainly Impressionist) influences.
A native of Davenport, Iowa, Beiderbecke taught himself to play the cornet largely by ear, leading him to adopt a non-standard fingering technique that informed his unique tone. He first recorded with Midwestern jazz ensemble The Wolverines in 1924, after which he played briefly for the Detroit-based Jean Goldkette Orchestra before joining Frankie "Tram" Trumbauer for an extended engagement at the Arcadia Ballroom in St. Louis, also under the auspices of Goldkette's organisation. Beiderbecke and Trumbauer joined Goldkette's main band at the Graystone Ballroom in Detroit in 1926. The band toured widely and famously played a set opposite Fletcher Henderson at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City in October 1926. He made his greatest recordings in 1927. In late 1927, the Goldkette band folded, and after briefly joining bass saxophone player Adrian Rollini's band in New York, Trumbauer and Beiderbecke joined America's most popular dance band: Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra.
