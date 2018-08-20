Keep Shelly In Athens are a Greek chillwave duo from Athens. They formed in 2010, and were quickly signed to the vinyl imprint label of independent music blog Gorilla vs. Bear, Forest Family Records. In November of that year, they released their debut 12" EP, In Love with Dusk, which quickly sold out due to much internet hype. They are currently signed to Cascine Records, who released their debut full-length album in 2013.