Shawn Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Shawn Lee (born Shawn Lee Mahan in Wichita, Kansas, United States) is an American musician, producer, award-winning video game composer, and multi-instrumentalist, who now lives in London, England. He is currently working on a new touring band project with AM entitled "AM & Shawn Lee". AM & Shawn Lee's debut album Celestial Electric was released around the world in 2012 and their new second album La Musique Numérique was released in 2013.
Shawn Lee Tracks
Kiss The Sky
Kiss The Sky
No Surprises
Shawn Lee
No Surprises
No Surprises
Soft Dream
Bei Bei
Soft Dream
Soft Dream
Float Away (feat. Shawn Lee)
The Broken Orchestra
Float Away (feat. Shawn Lee)
Float Away (feat. Shawn Lee)
For A Few Beats More (Renegades Of Jazz Remix) (feat. Shawn Lee)
Skeewiff
For A Few Beats More (Renegades Of Jazz Remix) (feat. Shawn Lee)
The Devil's Horns (Sam Redmore Remix) (feat. Shawn Lee)
Mark Rae
The Devil's Horns (Sam Redmore Remix) (feat. Shawn Lee)
The Devil's Horns (Sam Redmore Remix) (feat. Shawn Lee)
Low Riders in Space
Shawn Lee
Low Riders in Space
Low Riders in Space
AJ's Mood
Shawn Lee
AJ's Mood
AJ's Mood
Hey Ya!
Shawn Lee
Hey Ya!
Hey Ya!
Also sprach Zarathustra
Shawn Lee
Also sprach Zarathustra
Happiness
Shawn Lee
Happiness
Happiness
Booya
Shawn Lee
Booya
Booya
Hanging By A Thread
Shawn Lee
Hanging By A Thread
Hanging By A Thread
Ethio
Shawn Lee
Ethio
Ethio
It Takes Two
Shawn Lee
It Takes Two
It Takes Two
Come On Ye Faithful
Shawn Lee
Come On Ye Faithful
Come On Ye Faithful
