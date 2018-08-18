Shawn Lee (born Shawn Lee Mahan in Wichita, Kansas, United States) is an American musician, producer, award-winning video game composer, and multi-instrumentalist, who now lives in London, England. He is currently working on a new touring band project with AM entitled "AM & Shawn Lee". AM & Shawn Lee's debut album Celestial Electric was released around the world in 2012 and their new second album La Musique Numérique was released in 2013.