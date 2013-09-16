Dan SmithMember of UK band Bastille
Dan Smith
Dan Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Campbell Smith (born 14 July 1986) is a British singer, songwriter and record producer. He is the lead singer, primary songwriter and founder of the British rock band Bastille. The band formed in 2010 and gained mass popularity in 2013 when the song "Pompeii" was released. The band released their second album, Wild World in September 2016.
