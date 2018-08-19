Hollywood Undead is an American rap rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2005. They released their debut album, Swan Songs, on September 2, 2008, and their live CD/DVD Desperate Measures, on November 10, 2009. Their second studio album, American Tragedy, was released April 5, 2011. All of the band members use pseudonyms and wear their own unique mask, most of which are based on the common hockey goaltender design. The band members currently consist of Charlie Scene, Danny, Funny Man, J-Dog, and Johnny 3 Tears. Their third studio album, titled Notes from the Underground, was released on January 8, 2013. Their fourth studio album, Day of the Dead, was released on March 31, 2015. Hollywood Undead's fifth record is titled Five (or V), and was released on October 27, 2017. The first single from the album, called "California Dreaming", was made available July 24, 2017.