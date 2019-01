Bo Ningen are a Japanese four-piece noise rock and alternative rock band, consisting of Taigen Kawabe (bass/ vocals), Yuki Tsujii (guitar), Kohhei Matsuda (guitar) and Monchan Monna (drums). Though they come from Gumma, Tajimi, Nishinomiya, and Tokyo, they coalesced in London. They are signed to Stolen Recordings and licensed to Sony Music Associated Records in Japan.

They have performed collaboratively with Damo Suzuki, Faust and Savages.