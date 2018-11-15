Wilhelm Peterson‐BergerSwedish composer and music critic. Born 27 February 1867. Died 3 December 1942
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03hbbz6.jpg
1867-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3217c136-2126-4cd8-9c85-25a6366ace1a
Biography (Wikipedia)
Olof Wilhelm Peterson-Berger (27 February 1867, Ullånger, Ångermanland – 3 December 1942, Östersund) was a Swedish composer and music critic. As a composer, his main musical influences were Grieg, August Söderman and Wagner as well as Swedish folk idiom.
Frosoblomster [Flowers from Froson Island] for Piano, Book 2 (1900)
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Frosoblomster [Flowers from Froson Island] for Piano, Book 2 (1900)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Frosoblomster [Flowers from Froson Island] for Piano, Book 2 (1900)
Last played on
Frosoblomster Book 3: iv. Folk Humour, v. The Call of the Wild, vi. Under the Aspen Tree, vii. Many Years Hence
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Frosoblomster Book 3: iv. Folk Humour, v. The Call of the Wild, vi. Under the Aspen Tree, vii. Many Years Hence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Frosoblomster Book 3: iv. Folk Humour, v. The Call of the Wild, vi. Under the Aspen Tree, vii. Many Years Hence
Last played on
Apakers-Polska
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Apakers-Polska
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Apakers-Polska
Marits visor: Holder du af mig ('If You Love Me')
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Marits visor: Holder du af mig ('If You Love Me')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Marits visor: Holder du af mig ('If You Love Me')
Marits visor: The Sun shines prettily
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Marits visor: The Sun shines prettily
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Marits visor: The Sun shines prettily
Marits visor: Kom bukken til gutten ('Come Little Buck to the Boy')
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Marits visor: Kom bukken til gutten ('Come Little Buck to the Boy')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Marits visor: Kom bukken til gutten ('Come Little Buck to the Boy')
Froso-Flowers, Op. 16: No.4 To the Roses
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Froso-Flowers, Op. 16: No.4 To the Roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Froso-Flowers, Op. 16: No.4 To the Roses
Last played on
When I Go Into the Wood
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
When I Go Into the Wood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
When I Go Into the Wood
Last played on
Flowers of Froso, Suite No.1: Congratulation
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Flowers of Froso, Suite No.1: Congratulation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Flowers of Froso, Suite No.1: Congratulation
Conductor
Last played on
Danslek ur 'Ran' (Singing Games from the opera 'Ran')
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Danslek ur 'Ran' (Singing Games from the opera 'Ran')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Danslek ur 'Ran' (Singing Games from the opera 'Ran')
Performer
Last played on
Romance in D Minor
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Romance in D Minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Romance in D Minor
Conductor
Last played on
Symphony No 3, 'Lapland' (4th mvt)
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Symphony No 3, 'Lapland' (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Symphony No 3, 'Lapland' (4th mvt)
Conductor
Last played on
Gratulation (Frosoblomster, Op 16)
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Gratulation (Frosoblomster, Op 16)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Gratulation (Frosoblomster, Op 16)
Last played on
Das Gold'ne Kalb - from 2 Oriental Fantasies
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Das Gold'ne Kalb - from 2 Oriental Fantasies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Das Gold'ne Kalb - from 2 Oriental Fantasies
Performer
Last played on
If you love me
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
If you love me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
If you love me
Last played on
Prelude (Froso Flowers, Book 3)
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Prelude (Froso Flowers, Book 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Prelude (Froso Flowers, Book 3)
Last played on
Aspåkerspolska
Charles Mackerras
Aspåkerspolska
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrd9.jpglink
Aspåkerspolska
Last played on
Froso Flowers, Book 3 - 1. Forspel (Prelude)
Noriko Ogawa
Froso Flowers, Book 3 - 1. Forspel (Prelude)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq524.jpglink
Froso Flowers, Book 3 - 1. Forspel (Prelude)
Last played on
Selected songs
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Selected songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Selected songs
Performer
Svensk lyrik - series 2, vol.2
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Svensk lyrik - series 2, vol.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Svensk lyrik - series 2, vol.2
4 Visor i folkton [Ballads in folk style] Op.5
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
4 Visor i folkton [Ballads in folk style] Op.5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
4 Visor i folkton [Ballads in folk style] Op.5
Marits visor [Marit's songs] Op.12
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Marits visor [Marit's songs] Op.12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Marits visor [Marit's songs] Op.12
Marits visor op.12
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Marits visor op.12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Marits visor op.12
Last played on
Frosoblomster: Book I, Op. 16 No. 3: Lawn Tennis
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Frosoblomster: Book I, Op. 16 No. 3: Lawn Tennis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Among the High Fir-Trees in the Forest
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Among the High Fir-Trees in the Forest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Among the High Fir-Trees in the Forest
Last played on
