Erin Wall (born 4 November 1975 Calgary, Alberta to American parents) is a Canadian operatic soprano.

She studied at the Vancouver Academy of Music, Western Washington University, Rice University and Music Academy of the West and was a finalist at the Cardiff Singer of the World competition in Wales in 2003, a competition where 951 singers from 56 nations applied and 483 were offered auditions, and in which she sang in the group of five finalists: "... no doubt she was cheered to hear the leading scream of 'Bravoooooo!' [sic] from the unmistakable voice of Matthew Epstein ... artistic director of Chicago Lyric Opera."

In July 2002 she made her international debut in London with a performance in the War Requiem of Benjamin Britten.

Following graduation from the Lyric Opera of Chicago's Lyric Opera Center for American Artists, she was engaged for three seasons with the company. Making a significant impression as the understudy for Karita Mattila, she appeared in Chicago on opening night in September 2004 as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni, filling in for Karita Mattila. Mark Thomas Ketterson of Opera News said "(she) sang gloriously..defiantly launching her voluminous soprano through the fabric of the ensembles and coursing through the coloratura with precision and verve. …..This was as beautifully vocalized a Donna Anna as one is likely to encounter today". Opera Today expressed similar enthusiasm.