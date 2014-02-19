Michael HoenigBorn 4 January 1952
Michael Hoenig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3215500f-f03e-4adf-94fe-5ca842e17f5b
Michael Hoenig Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Hoenig (born 4 January 1952) is a German composer who has composed music for several films and games, in addition to two solo albums, including the highly acclaimed 1978 album Departure from the Northern Wasteland. In 1997, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Main Title Theme Music for composing the theme to the science fiction series Dark Skies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Hoenig Tracks
Sort by
The Gunfighter (feat. Michael Hoenig)
Harold Budd
The Gunfighter (feat. Michael Hoenig)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gunfighter (feat. Michael Hoenig)
Last played on
Michael Hoenig Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist