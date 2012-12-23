Ravi Shankar Sharma (3 March 1926 – 7 March 2012), often referred to mononymously as Ravi, was an Indian music director, who had composed music for several Hindi and Malayalam films. After a successful career in Hindi cinema, he took a break from the 1970s to 1984, and made a successful comeback under the stage name Bombay Ravi. He died on 7 March 2012 in Mumbai at the age of 86.