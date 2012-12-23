RaviIndian film composer. Born 3 March 1926. Died 7 March 2012
Ravi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-03-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3214c9f8-34a7-419f-9ccb-1faf7da25c92
Ravi Biography (Wikipedia)
Ravi Shankar Sharma (3 March 1926 – 7 March 2012), often referred to mononymously as Ravi, was an Indian music director, who had composed music for several Hindi and Malayalam films. After a successful career in Hindi cinema, he took a break from the 1970s to 1984, and made a successful comeback under the stage name Bombay Ravi. He died on 7 March 2012 in Mumbai at the age of 86.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ravi Tracks
Sort by
Kismat Ke Khel Nirale
Ravi
Kismat Ke Khel Nirale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kismat Ke Khel Nirale
Performer
Last played on
Ravi Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist