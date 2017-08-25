Agent OrangeCalifornia surf-punk. Formed 1979
Agent Orange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3214be8b-6d78-4c8e-9c93-b1e31a9bc4d6
Agent Orange Biography (Wikipedia)
Agent Orange is an American punk rock band formed in Placentia, California in 1979. The band was one of the first to mix punk rock with surf music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Agent Orange Tracks
Sort by
Miserlou
Agent Orange
Miserlou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miserlou
Last played on
Pipeline
Agent Orange
Pipeline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pipeline
Last played on
Bloodstains
Agent Orange
Bloodstains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bloodstains
Last played on
Tradgedy - BBC Session 02/10/1992
Agent Orange
Tradgedy - BBC Session 02/10/1992
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tradgedy - BBC Session 02/10/1992
Sometimes Feel - BBC Session 02/10/1992
Agent Orange
Sometimes Feel - BBC Session 02/10/1992
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prize - BBC Session 02/10/1992
Agent Orange
Prize - BBC Session 02/10/1992
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prize - BBC Session 02/10/1992
It's Not The Same - BBC Session 02/10/1992
Agent Orange
It's Not The Same - BBC Session 02/10/1992
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Agent Orange Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist