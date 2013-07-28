L.A.P.D. (Love And Peace Dude, later Laughing As People Die) was an American funk metal band formed in 1989 in Bakersfield, California. From 1989 to 1991, the member line-up was James Shaffer, Reginald Arvizu, David Silveria and Richard Morrill. The group has released one studio album, one extended play, and one compilation album.

The band was originally formed by Shaffer, Arvizu, and Morrill. Capra approached the band introducing them to bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Faith No More. Still in need for a drummer, the band placed an advertisement in a local newspaper which was answered by Silveria. Shortly after this, the band recorded a demo album which was meant to be sent out to record companies. Realizing they would have to continue the band in a more populated area in order for them to expand, all of the members but Shaffer left Bakersfield and resided in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California (Shaffer later moved to Hollywood as well). In late 1989, the band hired a man named Arthur as their manager, resulting in them getting signed to Triple X Records. The band recorded and released their first extended play in 1989, but it suffered from poor distribution.