Tōru YasunagaJapanese violinist. Born 14 November 1951
Tōru Yasunaga
Tōru Yasunaga (安永 徹 Yasunaga Tōru, born November 14, 1951 in Fukuoka Prefecture) is a Japanese violinist. Yasunaga is an active chamber musician and soloist, and was a member of the Berlin Philharmonic from 1977, serving as concertmaster from 1983 until his retirement from the orchestra in March of 2009.
