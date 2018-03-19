Nellee HooperBorn 1963
Nellee Hooper
1963
Nellee Hooper Biography (Wikipedia)
Nellee Hooper (born 15 March 1963) is a British record producer, remixer and songwriter known for his work with many major recording artists beginning in the late 1980s. He also debuted as a motion picture music composer with famed Scottish composer Craig Armstrong and Marius De Vries for the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet in 1996.
Hooper has produced six Grammy Award-winning albums for artists including Smashing Pumpkins, U2 (best song and album), Soul II Soul, and Sinead O'Connor. He has also been awarded Q magazine's Best Producer award and twice been Music Week Producer of the Year.
