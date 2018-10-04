Mat KearneyBorn 1 December 1978
Mat Kearney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-12-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/320d40d6-28dd-42d7-b05f-7e6e8d399a2e
Mat Kearney Biography (Wikipedia)
Mathew William Kearney (born December 1, 1978) is an American musician born in Eugene, Oregon, now based in Nashville, Tennessee. Kearney has received critical acclaim and widespread recognition for his Columbia Records debut, Nothing Left to Lose. So far, he has a total of 5 top 20 hits on the Adult Top 40 Chart.
Just Kids, was released on February 24, 2015. The album's first single, "Heartbeat", was released on November 4, 2014. CRAZYTALK, was released on May 4, 2018.
All I Have
Mat Kearney
All I Have
All I Have
Hey Mama
Mat Kearney
Hey Mama
Hey Mama
She Got The Honey
Mat Kearney
She Got The Honey
She Got The Honey
Kings and Queens
Mat Kearney
Kings and Queens
Kings and Queens
Walking Over the Water
Mat Kearney
Walking Over the Water
Ships In The Night
Mat Kearney
Ships In The Night
Closer To Love
Mat Kearney
Closer To Love
