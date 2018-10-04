Mathew William Kearney (born December 1, 1978) is an American musician born in Eugene, Oregon, now based in Nashville, Tennessee. Kearney has received critical acclaim and widespread recognition for his Columbia Records debut, Nothing Left to Lose. So far, he has a total of 5 top 20 hits on the Adult Top 40 Chart.

Just Kids, was released on February 24, 2015. The album's first single, "Heartbeat", was released on November 4, 2014. CRAZYTALK, was released on May 4, 2018.