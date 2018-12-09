Cal SmithBorn 7 April 1932. Died 10 October 2013
Cal Smith
1932-04-07
Cal Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Calvin Grant Shofner (April 7, 1932 – October 10, 2013), known professionally as Cal Smith, was an American country musician, most famous for his 1974 hit "Country Bumpkin".
Cal Smith Tracks
Arizona Whiz
Arizona Whiz
Country Bumpkin
Country Bumpkin
Birds and Children Fly Away
Birds and Children Fly Away
Even A Wino Has A Home
Even A Wino Has A Home
Oklahoma Twister
Oklahoma Twister
Drinking Champagne
Drinking Champagne
The Ghost of Jim Bob Wilson
The Ghost of Jim Bob Wilson
Between Lust & Watching TV
Between Lust & Watching TV
Bits and Pieces of Life
Bits and Pieces of Life
It's Time to Play the Fiddler
It's Time to Play the Fiddler
Son, Run To The Spring
Son, Run To The Spring
Feeling The Weight of my Chains
Feeling The Weight of my Chains
The Games That Daddies Play
The Games That Daddies Play
The Lord Knows I'm Drinking
The Lord Knows I'm Drinking
Jason's Farm
Jason's Farm
