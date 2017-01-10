Michael Byron (born September 7, 1953) is an American composer and editor of contemporary music anthologies.

The trajectory of Byron’s musical life accelerated in 1971, was enriched by his meeting the composer James Tenney in the autumn of that year. At around the same time, he met Peter Garland and Harold Budd (two lifelong musical friends), and soon thereafter Lou Harrison, Dane Rudhyar, Robert Ashley, and others active in the West Coast new-music scene. Byron’s subsequent teacher-student relationship with Tenney in particular, not to mention the personal friendship they shared from 1971 on, would become one of Byron’s most consequential and enriching musical encounters.

In addition to these key acquaintances, Byron’s compositional trajectory—what might be characterized in some circles as a “second-generation West Coast minimalist”—was shaped specifically by his association with the early experiments of the newly opened California Institute of the Arts (CalArts). Byron’s teachers included both Tenney, and Richard Teitelbaum. In particular, Tenney’s presence brought a focus on new American music, neglected by other university music department curricula.