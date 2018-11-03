Barry Adrian Reese (born July 7, 1982), better known by his stage name Cassidy, is an American hip hop recording artist from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He embarked on his musical career as a freestyle and battle rapper, later earning a record deal in 2002, with Ruff Ryders and Full Surface Records, under the aegis of J Records. Cassidy is perhaps best known for his singles "Hotel", "Get No Better", "I'm a Hustla", "B-Boy Stance" and "My Drink n My 2 Step".

Split Personality, Cassidy's debut album, arrived in March 2004, and debuted at the number two spot on the US Billboard 200 chart. The following year, Cassidy returned with I'm a Hustla, which was released roughly two weeks after he was charged with a murder that took place in his Philadelphia neighborhood. After being seriously injured in a vehicle accident in October 2006 and suffering from amnesia, Cassidy made a comeback with 2007's B.A.R.S. The Barry Adrian Reese Story.