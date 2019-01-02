George Perkins (September 25, 1942, Denham Springs, Louisiana – April 17, 2013, Hammond, Louisiana) was an American soul singer, best known for his 1970 hit "Crying In The Streets" which was based on observation of the Martin Luther King funeral. The song was covered by Buckwheat Zydeco with Ry Cooder on slide guitar. After dropping out of view 1974-1979 he made a comeback in 1980. He died at the age of 70.