Gordan Nikolitch, also spelled Gordan Nikolić, (Serbian: Гордан Николић; born 1968) is a Serbian violinist. He was the first concertmaster of the London Symphony Orchestra for nearly 20 years, having stepped down in October 2017 to concentrate on directing and teaching.

Gordan Nikolitch began playing the violin when he was seven. He studied at the music conservatory in Basel, Switzerland, with Jean-Jacques Kantorow. He also works regularly with the composers Witold Lutosławski, György Kurtág, Zoran Erić, James McMillan, Ryan Wigglesworth, Hans Werner Henze etc, cultivating an interest in contemporary music.

As a violinist, he participated and was awarded in many competitions, the Tibor Varga competition, Paganini competition at Genoa, Italy, Brescia and Hummel competition in Zagreb. In 1989, he became concertmaster of Orchestre d'Auvergne.

Nikolitch has been as well the leader of the Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne, the Chamber Orchestra of Europe and since 1997 of the London Symphony Orchestra. Prince consort professor at the Royal College of Music in London giving masterclasses at Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and also teaches since 2005 at the CODARTS, Rotterdam Conservatory of Music.