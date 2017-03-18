Eddie GomezBorn 4 October 1944
Eddie Gomez
Eddie Gomez Biography (Wikipedia)
Edgar "Eddie" Gómez (born October 4, 1944) is a jazz double bassist born in Santurce, Puerto Rico, known for his work with the Bill Evans Trio from 1966 to 1977.
Eddie Gomez Tracks
You Must Believe in Spring
T.T.T.T. (Twelve Tone Tune Two) Live At Yubin Chokin Hall, Tokyo, Japan / 1973
Bill Evans
Very Early
Bill Evans
Nein-Four
Jeremy Steig
Aracelis
Jeremy Steig
Waltz for Debby
Bill Evans, Kronos Quartet & Eddie Gomez
On Green Dolphin Street
Bronislau Kaper
Forever
Eddie Gomez
A Simple Matter of Conviction
Bill Evans
The Dolphin - Before
Bill Evans
Arianna
Eddie Gomez
Waltz for Debbie
Bill Evans
In the Still of the Night
Al Foster
