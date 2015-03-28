Jean-Philippe RykielBorn 31 May 1961
Jean-Philippe Rykiel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3200dead-3991-4b4a-8af9-f2bd6bbc7e81
Jean-Philippe Rykiel Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Philippe Rykiel (born 1961) is a French composer, arranger & musician, primarily a keyboard player. He has been blind since his birth, a result of negligence in the hospital incubator, and is the son of fashion designer Sonia Rykiel.
Jean-Philippe Rykiel Tracks
Tao
Jean-Philippe Rykiel
Tao
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tao
Last played on
Wing Melodies
Jon Hassell
Wing Melodies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Wing Melodies
Last played on
Offering Chant
Lama Gyurme
Offering Chant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Offering Chant
Last played on
