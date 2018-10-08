John Carter CashBorn 3 March 1970
John Carter Cash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-03-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31fd3e29-aed0-4361-b3aa-8bf3d86810c5
John Carter Cash Biography (Wikipedia)
John Carter Cash (born March 3, 1970) is an American country singer-songwriter, author and producer. He is the only child of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. He has six half-sisters: Rosanne Cash, Kathy Cash, Cindy Cash, Tara Cash, Carlene Carter, and Rosie Nix Adams.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Carter Cash Performances & Interviews
John Carter Cash Tracks
Sort by
Paradise
John Carter Cash
Paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paradise
Last played on
Who's Gene Autry?, (feat. John Carter Cash)
Johnny Cash
Who's Gene Autry?, (feat. John Carter Cash)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbn.jpglink
Who's Gene Autry?, (feat. John Carter Cash)
Last played on
Last Thing On My Mind
John Carter Cash
Last Thing On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Thing On My Mind
Last played on
John Carter Cash Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist