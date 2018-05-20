Joan RobertsBorn 15 July 1917. Died 13 August 2012
Joan Roberts
1917-07-15
Joan Roberts Biography (Wikipedia)
Joan Roberts (July 15, 1917 – August 13, 2012) was an American actress, most famous for creating the role of Laurey in the original Broadway production of Oklahoma! in 1943.
People Will Say We're In Love
Joan Roberts
People Will Say We're In Love
People Will Say We're In Love
Many A New Day
Joan Roberts
Many A New Day
Many A New Day
Oklahoma! Finale
Alfred Drake
Oklahoma! Finale
Oklahoma! Finale
Oklahoma
Alfred Drake
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Many A New Day
Joan Roberts
Many A New Day
Many A New Day
People Will Say We're In Love
Joan Roberts
People Will Say We're In Love
People Will Say We're In Love
