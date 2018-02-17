New CassettesFormed 2005
New Cassettes
2005
New Cassettes Biography (Wikipedia)
New Cassettes are a five piece indie rock band from Northampton, England, formed in 2005.
New Cassettes Tracks
Hearts Don't Beat At The Same Time
LightHouse
LightHouse
Silent Guns
Silent Guns
