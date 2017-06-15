Charles DodgeComputer music. Born 5 June 1942
Charles Dodge
1942-06-05
Charles Dodge Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Malcolm Dodge (b. Ames, Iowa, June 5, 1942) is an American composer best known for his electronic music, specifically his computer music. He is a former student of Darius Milhaud and Gunther Schuller.
He Destroyed Her Image
Charles Dodge
He Destroyed Her Image
He Destroyed Her Image
Viola Elegy
Charles Dodge
Viola Elegy
Viola Elegy
Speech Songs for Computer Synthesised Sound – The Days Are Ahead
Charles Dodge
Speech Songs for Computer Synthesised Sound – The Days Are Ahead
