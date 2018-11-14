Moving CloudIrish folk group based in Co. Clare. Formed 1989
Moving Cloud
1989
Moving Cloud Tracks
Byrne's Hornpipe / The Yellow Cow / Flowers Of The Red Mill
Byrne's Hornpipe / The Yellow Cow / Flowers Of The Red Mill
the tongs by the fire/buttermilk mary/joy of my life
the tongs by the fire/buttermilk mary/joy of my life
the tongs by the fire/buttermilk mary/joy of my life
Last played on
Paddy Fahy's / Whistle And I'll Come To You / Woods Of Old Limerick
Paddy Fahy's / Whistle And I'll Come To You / Woods Of Old Limerick
Cill Chais
Cill Chais
Cill Chais
Last played on
The Bluebell Polka
The Bluebell Polka
The Bluebell Polka
Last played on
Loudon's Braes Are Bonnie / Pat Ward's / The Mountain Top
Loudon's Braes Are Bonnie / Pat Ward's / The Mountain Top
The Old Woman's Purse Of Money / The Maids On The Green
The Old Woman's Purse Of Money / The Maids On The Green
Virginia Waltz
Virginia Waltz
Virginia Waltz
Last played on
Chinese Polka / William Durette's Clog / The Boys Of The Lough
Chinese Polka / William Durette's Clog / The Boys Of The Lough
George White's Favourite/Touch Me If You Dare/The Green Mountain/Kiss Your Partner/The Lin
George White's Favourite/Touch Me If You Dare/The Green Mountain/Kiss Your Partner/The Lin
George White's Favourite / Touch Me If You Dare / The Green Mountain / Kiss Your Partner / The Linen Cap
George White's Favourite / Touch Me If You Dare / The Green Mountain / Kiss Your Partner / The Linen Cap
Suil Suil A Ghraidh/Chopman/Humours Of Castlecomer
Suil Suil A Ghraidh/Chopman/Humours Of Castlecomer
Mooney's Mazurkas / Kinloch / Humours of Toomagh
Mooney's Mazurkas / Kinloch / Humours of Toomagh
Dan Breen's / Mick Finn's / The Heather Breeze / The Red Haired Lass
Dan Breen's / Mick Finn's / The Heather Breeze / The Red Haired Lass
DA STOCKIT LIGHT
DA STOCKIT LIGHT
DA STOCKIT LIGHT
Last played on
kitty's rambles/the cook in the kitchen/paidin o rafferty
kitty's rambles/the cook in the kitchen/paidin o rafferty
kitty's rambles/the cook in the kitchen/paidi
kitty's rambles/the cook in the kitchen/paidi
Dan Breen's/Mick Finn's/The Heather Breeze/Th
Dan Breen's/Mick Finn's/The Heather Breeze/Th
Old Tanglefoot / Southern Shore
Old Tanglefoot / Southern Shore
Old Tanglefoot / Southern Shore
Last played on
Barn Dances
Barn Dances
Barn Dances
Last played on
Kitty's rambles
Kitty's rambles
Kitty's rambles
Last played on
Tongs by the fire
Tongs by the fire
Tongs by the fire
Last played on
Dan Breen's
Dan Breen's
Dan Breen's
Last played on
