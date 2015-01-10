Billy StritchAmerican singer and pianist. Born 12 February 1962
Billy Stritch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-02-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31f142e3-ec07-4435-abf6-9eede9478510
Billy Stritch Tracks
Sort by
Sunday In New York
Billy Stritch
Sunday In New York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunday In New York
Last played on
I Cant Get You Anything But Love (Live In Session)
Billy Stritch
I Cant Get You Anything But Love (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Does He Love You (Live In Session)
Billy Stritch
Does He Love You (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Does He Love You (Live In Session)
If He Really Knew Me (Live In Session)
Billy Stritch
If He Really Knew Me (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If He Really Knew Me (Live In Session)
They Cant Take That Away From Me (Live In Session)
Billy Stritch
They Cant Take That Away From Me (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teach Me Tonight (Live In Session)
Billy Stritch
Teach Me Tonight (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teach Me Tonight (Live In Session)
Let's Take A Walk Around The Block
Billy Stritch
Let's Take A Walk Around The Block
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Billy Stritch Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist