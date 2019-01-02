Barrett StrongBorn 5 February 1941
Barrett Strong
1941-02-05
Barrett Strong Biography (Wikipedia)
Barrett Strong (born February 5, 1941) is an American singer and songwriter. Strong was the first artist to record a hit for Motown, although he is best known for his work as a songwriter, particularly in association with producer Norman Whitfield. Among his most famous work at Motown, Strong wrote the lyrics for many of the songs recorded by the Temptations.
He was born in West Point, Mississippi.
Barrett Strong Tracks
Money Thats What I Want
Barrett Strong
Money Thats What I Want
Money Thats What I Want
Money
Barrett Strong
Money
Money
Money (That's What I Want)
Barrett Strong
Money (That's What I Want)
Money (That's What I Want)
Man Up In The Sky
Barrett Strong
Man Up In The Sky
Man Up In The Sky
You Knows What To Do
Barrett Strong
You Knows What To Do
You Knows What To Do
