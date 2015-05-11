The StiffsUK punk band. Formed 1977
The Stiffs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31ec4df1-59c2-44a5-9462-c5fe1297f56b
The Stiffs Tracks
Sort by
Goodbye My Love
The Stiffs
Goodbye My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye My Love
Last played on
Best Place In Town (Radio 1 Session, 5 Feb 1980)
The Stiffs
Best Place In Town (Radio 1 Session, 5 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Activate (Radio 1 Session, 5 Feb 1980)
The Stiffs
Let's Activate (Radio 1 Session, 5 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Activate (Radio 1 Session, 5 Feb 1980)
Performer
Innocent Bystander (Radio 1 Session, 5 Feb 1980)
The Stiffs
Innocent Bystander (Radio 1 Session, 5 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brookside Riot Squad (Radio 1 Session, 5 Feb 1980)
The Stiffs
Brookside Riot Squad (Radio 1 Session, 5 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Paradise
The Stiffs
Only Paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Paradise
Last played on
The Stiffs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist