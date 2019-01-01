Susanna Kwan Kuk-ying (born May 3, 1958) is a Hong Kong singer and actress. She has recently been an actress for a number of TVB shows. Her nickname is "Big Doll" or "Small Sworn Mother" (as her performance in Wong Sau-kum of Heart of Greed). She had been married to Lai Siu-tin followed by a divorce. From February 5, 1990 to January 1, 2006, she lived in Canada. On January 2, 2006 she returned to Hong Kong because TVB invited her to be the host of a singing program. In July 2015, Susanna ended her 8-year relationship with TVB.