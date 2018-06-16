Lunde Bros.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31e9ed08-247a-48d9-a8b0-1e8e14d90ad2
Lunde Bros. Tracks
Sort by
In The Morning
Lunde Bros.
In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Morning
Last played on
Jump Up
Lunde Bros.
Jump Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jump Up
Last played on
Just Move Along
Lunde Bros.
Just Move Along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Move Along
Last played on
Can You Feel It
Lunde Bros.
Can You Feel It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can You Feel It
Last played on
Some Kind Of Monster
Lunde Bros.
Some Kind Of Monster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Kind Of Monster
Last played on
Lunde Bros. Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist