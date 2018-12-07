Buzzcocks Biography (Wikipedia)
Buzzcocks are an English punk rock band, formed in Bolton, England, in 1976 by singer-songwriter-guitarist Pete Shelley and singer-songwriter Howard Devoto. They are regarded as a seminal influence on the Manchester music scene, the independent record label movement, punk rock, power pop, and pop punk. They achieved commercial success with singles that fused pop craftsmanship with rapid-fire punk energy. These singles were collected on Singles Going Steady, described by critic Ned Raggett as a "punk masterpiece".
Devoto and Shelley chose the name "Buzzcocks" after reading the headline, "It's the Buzz, Cock!", in a review of the TV series Rock Follies in Time Out magazine. The "buzz" is the excitement of playing on stage; "cock" is northern English slang meaning "friend". They thought it captured the excitement of the nascent punk scene, as well as having humorous sexual connotations.
Devoto left the band in 1977, after which Pete Shelley became the principal singer-songwriter. Shelley died on 6 December 2018, leaving the future of the band uncertain.
- Steve Digglehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z53hb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z53hb.jpg2015-08-09T16:25:00.000ZSteve Diggle poped by to have a chat with Johnnie Walker about his memories of the 70s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02z5f8z
- Pete Shelley - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019lx17.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019lx17.jpg2013-05-27T11:45:00.000ZPete Shelley recalls the decade he formed the punk band Buzzcocks with Steve Diggle.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019lx1g
