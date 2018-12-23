Vonda Shepard
1963-07-07
Vonda Shepard Biography
Vonda Shepard (born July 7, 1963) is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She appeared as a regular in the television show Ally McBeal, as a resident performer in the bar where the show's characters drank after work. Her version of Kay Starr’s Christmas classic "(Everybody's Waitin' for) The Man with the Bag," after it was featured on a season 4 episode of Ally McBeal, became a popular holiday song. She plays piano, bass, and guitar.
The Man With The Bag
Searchin' My Soul
You Belong To Me
Don't Think Twice
I Started A Joke
Rookie
I Just Don't Get It
Turn It Up (Live In Session)
I Just Don't Get It
Walk Away Renee
Turn It Up [Live]
Upcoming Events
5
Mar
2019
Vonda Shepard, Sharon Corr
Union Chapel, London, UK
6
Mar
2019
Vonda Shepard, Sharon Corr
Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham, UK
8
Mar
2019
Vonda Shepard, Sharon Corr
RNCM Concert Hall, Manchester, UK
10
Mar
2019
Vonda Shepard, Sharon Corr
The Sage Gateshead, Hall 2, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
11
Mar
2019
Vonda Shepard, Sharon Corr
Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK
