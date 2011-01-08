David LoweryBorn 10 September 1960
David Lowery
1960-09-10
David Lowery Biography (Wikipedia)
David Charles Lowery (born September 10, 1960) is an American guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. He is the founder of alternative rock band Camper Van Beethoven and co-founder of the more-traditional rock band Cracker. Lowery released his first solo album, The Palace Guards, on February 2, 2011, via the 429 Records label.
