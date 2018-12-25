Joel GreyBorn 11 April 1932
Joel Grey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br23s.jpg
1932-04-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31e0deaf-7899-4ccf-956a-baaeb6f8513d
Joel Grey Biography (Wikipedia)
Joel Grey (born Joel David Katz; April 11, 1932) is an American actor, singer, dancer, director, and photographer. He is best known for portraying the Master of Ceremonies in the Kander & Ebb musical Cabaret, as well as in the 1972 film adaptation. He has won an Academy Award, Tony Award, and Golden Globe Award.
He also originated the role of George M. Cohan in the musical George M! in 1968, and the Wizard of Oz in the musical Wicked. He also starred as Moonface Martin in the Broadway revivals of Anything Goes and as Amos Hart in Chicago.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
