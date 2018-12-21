London Chamber OrchestraFormed 1921
London Chamber Orchestra
1921
London Chamber Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The London Chamber Orchestra (LCO) is the longest established professional chamber orchestra in the UK. Based in London, LCO has a residency at Cadogan Hall in Sloane Square and regularly tours Asia, the UK, Europe and the United States.
London Chamber Orchestra Tracks
Deck the halls
Traditional Carol, London Chamber Orchestra, Christopher Warren-Green & Craig Leon
Deck the halls
Deck the halls
Composer
Hess: Concerto For Piano & Orchestra - Movement 2: The Love
Lang Lang
Hess: Concerto For Piano & Orchestra - Movement 2: The Love
Hess: Concerto For Piano & Orchestra - Movement 2: The Love
Prelude: Vif (Le Tombeau de Couperin)
Maurice Ravel
Prelude: Vif (Le Tombeau de Couperin)
Prelude: Vif (Le Tombeau de Couperin)
Adagio In G Minor
London Chamber Orchestra
Adagio In G Minor
Adagio In G Minor
Valse (Divertissement for orchestra)
Jacques Ibert
Valse (Divertissement for orchestra)
Valse (Divertissement for orchestra)
O Tannenbaum
London Chamber Orchestra
O Tannenbaum
O Tannenbaum
Downton Abbey Suite
London Chamber Orchestra
Downton Abbey Suite
Downton Abbey Suite
Piano Concerto no. 2 in B flat major Op.19; 3rd movement; Rondo
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto no. 2 in B flat major Op.19; 3rd movement; Rondo
Piano Concerto no. 2 in B flat major Op.19; 3rd movement; Rondo
Tros an Treys, Op 153, "A Cornish Overture"
Andrew Wilson
Tros an Treys, Op 153, "A Cornish Overture"
Tros an Treys, Op 153, "A Cornish Overture"
Seven Last Words - 6th mvt
James MacMillan & London Chamber Orchestra
Seven Last Words - 6th mvt
Seven Last Words - 6th mvt
Composer
Last played on
Pavane, Op 50
Gabriel Fauré
Pavane, Op 50
Pavane, Op 50
Piano Concerto
Francis Poulenc
Piano Concerto
Piano Concerto
Moita festa
Jose Pacheco, Christopher Warren-Green & London Chamber Orchestra
Moita festa
Moita festa
Composer
Last played on
The Smile (Piano Concerto)
Lang Lang, Nigel Hess, London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green
The Smile (Piano Concerto)
The Smile (Piano Concerto)
Performer
Last played on
Welcome to Sarajevo - Adagio In G Minor
Jonathan Williams, Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni, London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green
Welcome to Sarajevo - Adagio In G Minor
Welcome to Sarajevo - Adagio In G Minor
Performer
Last played on
Rigaudon (Le tombeau de Couperin)
Maurice Ravel
Rigaudon (Le tombeau de Couperin)
Rigaudon (Le tombeau de Couperin)
Ave Maria
London Chamber Orchestra
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Divertimento In D Major K136
London Chamber Orchestra
Divertimento In D Major K136
