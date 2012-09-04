Bob NeuwirthBorn 20 June 1939
Bob Neuwirth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-06-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31dc0d7a-14f1-4b3e-8e73-a63d7e015dc6
Bob Neuwirth Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Neuwirth (born June 20, 1939) is an American folk music singer, songwriter, record producer and visual artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Neuwirth Tracks
Sort by
Honky Red
Bob Neuwirth
Honky Red
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honky Red
Last played on
Bob Neuwirth Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist