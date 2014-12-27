Zurich Radio Orchestra
Zurich Radio Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31d8522f-e142-4800-b26c-973800f6f50e
Zurich Radio Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Verkundigung [The Annunciation] - mystery play in 4 acts Op.50
Walter Braunfels
Verkundigung [The Annunciation] - mystery play in 4 acts Op.50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04px6tm.jpglink
Verkundigung [The Annunciation] - mystery play in 4 acts Op.50
Choir
Last played on
Fantasia on In Dulci Jubilo
James Galway
Fantasia on In Dulci Jubilo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvx.jpglink
Fantasia on In Dulci Jubilo
Last played on
Ernani - Sprezzo la vita
Giuseppe Verdi
Ernani - Sprezzo la vita
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5c1v.jpglink
Ernani - Sprezzo la vita
Orchestra
Last played on
Iris - opera in 3 acts
Pietro Mascagni
Iris - opera in 3 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5c6.jpglink
Iris - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
Alessandro Stradella - opera
Zurich Radio Orchestra, Rolando Villazón, Michel Plasson & Friedrich Freiherr von Flotow
Alessandro Stradella - opera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5c1v.jpglink
Alessandro Stradella - opera
Composer
Last played on
Tannhauser: Dich teure Halle...
Richard Wagner
Tannhauser: Dich teure Halle...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Tannhauser: Dich teure Halle...
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist