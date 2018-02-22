Musica FictaDanish vocal ensemble. Formed 1996
Musica Ficta
1996
Musica Ficta Biography (Wikipedia)
Musica Ficta is a Danish choral group founded in 1996 by conductor and composer Bo Holten.
Musica Ficta Tracks
St Matthew Passion: Mors tua, mors Christi
Orlande de Lassus
Tre volte aveva (Three times had he sworn), from Lagrime di San Pietro
Orlande de Lassus
Missa Virtute magna - Agnus Dei
Jacobus Clemens non Papa
Hymn: O Lord, in these times so perilous
Anonymous, Bo Holten & Musica Ficta
Lutheran Service: Postcommunion, Blessing
Anonymous, Bo Holten & Musica Ficta
Mors (Clausula)
Anonymous, Musica Ficta & Bo Holten
Mit Hjerte Altid Vanker.
Musica Ficta
Mit hjerte altid vanker (My heart always wandrs) Danish Carol
Carl Nielsen
Musica Ficta Links
