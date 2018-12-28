Campfire SocialFormed 3 October 2016
Campfire Social
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2016-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31cd756e-9ca3-4d91-9d30-e1b179d12058
Campfire Social Tracks
Sort by
Oh Atrophy
Campfire Social
Oh Atrophy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Atrophy
Last played on
Breathe Out Slowly
Campfire Social
Breathe Out Slowly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breathe Out Slowly
Last played on
Ishq
Campfire Social
Ishq
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ishq
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Horizons: Focus Wales
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh3d2m
2018-05-12T23:36:03
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05q4w5r.jpg
12
May
2018
Horizons: Focus Wales
Back to artist