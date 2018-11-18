Youngblood Brass BandFormed 1997
Youngblood Brass Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31cb332f-4561-457b-9aa8-7983c7e7bca5
Youngblood Brass Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Youngblood Brass Band is a brass band from Oregon, Wisconsin, United States that was started by students at Oregon High School in 1995 when they were known as the One Lard Biskit Brass Band with the name changed to the current name in 1998.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Youngblood Brass Band Tracks
Sort by
Don't Speak
Youngblood Brass Band
Don't Speak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Speak
Last played on
Umbrella
Youngblood Brass Band
Umbrella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Umbrella
Last played on
Human Nature
Youngblood Brass Band
Human Nature
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Human Nature
Last played on
Ain't Nobody
Youngblood Brass Band
Ain't Nobody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't Nobody
Last played on
Brooklyn
Youngblood Brass Band
Brooklyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brooklyn
Last played on
Out Of The Red And Into The Black
Youngblood Brass Band
Out Of The Red And Into The Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of The Red And Into The Black
Last played on
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Youngblood Brass Band
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Last played on
Cite the Line
Youngblood Brass Band
Cite the Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cite the Line
Last played on
A Gust Inside the God
Youngblood Brass Band
A Gust Inside the God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Gust Inside the God
Last played on
20 Questions
Youngblood Brass Band
20 Questions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
20 Questions
Last played on
Wrestlevania
Youngblood Brass Band
Wrestlevania
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrestlevania
Last played on
The Plank Will Nod, And You Will Go
Youngblood Brass Band
The Plank Will Nod, And You Will Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Plank Will Nod, And You Will Go
Last played on
Overtime
Youngblood Brass Band
Overtime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overtime
Last played on
E La E
Youngblood Brass Band
E La E
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E La E
Last played on
Young Blood Brass Band Meet The Jungle Book (Sam Redmore Remix)
Youngblood Brass Band
Young Blood Brass Band Meet The Jungle Book (Sam Redmore Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Camouflage
Youngblood Brass Band
Camouflage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Camouflage
Last played on
Avalanche
Youngblood Brass Band
Avalanche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Avalanche
Last played on
Playlists featuring Youngblood Brass Band
Youngblood Brass Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist