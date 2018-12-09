Graham BonneyBorn 2 June 1943
Graham Bonney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-06-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31c7f49c-b3de-4132-84a8-1c564909f92c
Graham Bonney Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Bonney (born Graham Arthur Ernest George Bradly, 2 June 1943) is a British pop singer and songwriter who has mainly lived and worked in Germany. Although he only had one UK chart hit, "Super Girl" in 1966, his success has continued in Europe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Graham Bonney Tracks
Sort by
Super Girl
Graham Bonney
Super Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Super Girl
Last played on
Thank You Baby
Graham Bonney
Thank You Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thank You Baby
Last played on
Graham Bonney Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist