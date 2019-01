Graham Bonney (born Graham Arthur Ernest George Bradly, 2 June 1943) is a British pop singer and songwriter who has mainly lived and worked in Germany. Although he only had one UK chart hit, "Super Girl" in 1966, his success has continued in Europe.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia