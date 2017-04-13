HanayoJapanese musician, photographer & artist. Born 29 March 1976
Hanayo
1976-03-29
Hanayo Biography (Wikipedia)
Hanayo (花代), born Hanayo Nakajima (中島 花代 Nakajima Hanayo, born 1970), is a Japanese musician, photographer, and artist known for her playful and subversive artwork that is often rooted in Japanese culture. Hanayo currently lives and works in Japan.
Joe le Taxi
Joe le Taxi
