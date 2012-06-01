Thorr's Hammer was an American-Norwegian death-doom band.

Thorr's Hammer was formed in Ballard, Washington by Greg Anderson and Stephen O'Malley during winter 1994-1995. Soon after, Runhild Gammelsæter, then a 17-year-old Norwegian exchange student, joined the band as vocalist/lyricist. The band reached its final form when Jamie Sykes and James Hale joined. The band was active only for six weeks during which it played two gigs and recorded a demo and an EP entitled Dommedagsnatt. In 1997 the song Troll, from their EP Dommedagsnatt, was released on The Awakening - Females in Extreme Music, a compilation from Dwell records. The band disbanded after Gammelsæter's return to Oslo, Norway. Burning Witch was formed from the ashes of Thorr's Hammer and Gammelsæter has currently teamed up with James Plotkin (Khanate) to form Khlyst.

Thorr's Hammer reunited in 2009 to play at the Supersonic Festival in Birmingham, England and again in 2010 for The Roadburn Festival in Tilburg. In an interview with Rock-A-Rolla magazine, Runhild Gammelsæter said the band "might make some new music" in the future.