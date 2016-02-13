Kidz Bop is a brand of compilation albums featuring children performing contemporary popular songs. The series was developed by Razor & Tie co-founders Cliff Chenfeld and Craig Balsam on October 9, 2001. The albums are composed of popular songs that chart high on the Billboard Hot 100 and/or receive heavy airplay from contemporary hit radio stations several months ahead of each album's release. The songs are performed by the Kidz Bop Kids, often with lyrics deemed too explicit or suggestive for younger audiences altered to be more "kid-friendly".

The franchise has sold more than 16 million albums. Since its debut on October 9, 2001, Kidz Bop has expanded to include merchandise, music videos, a live touring division, and talent search competitions. There are 38 main albums as of July 13, 2018