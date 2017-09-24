Steve WalshOriginal lead singer of Kansas. Born 15 June 1951
Steve Walsh
Steve Walsh Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Walsh (born June 15, 1951) is an American musician, singer and songwriter best known for his work as a member of the progressive rock band Kansas. He retired from the band in 2014 He sings lead on four of Kansas' best-known hits: "Carry On Wayward Son," "Dust in the Wind", "Point of Know Return", and "All I Wanted", the last two of which he co-wrote.
