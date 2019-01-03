Kelendria Trene Rowland (born February 11, 1981) is an American singer, songwriter, actress and television personality. Rowland rose to fame in the late 1990s as a member of Destiny's Child, one of the world's best-selling girl groups of all time. During their hiatus, Rowland released her debut solo album Simply Deep (2002), which sold 2.5 million copies worldwide and included the number-one single "Dilemma" with Nelly, as well as the UK top-ten singles "Stole" and "Can't Nobody". Rowland also ventured into acting, with guest appearances in television shows and starring roles in successful films, Freddy vs. Jason (2003) and The Seat Filler (2005).

Following the disbandment of Destiny's Child in 2002, she released her second album Ms. Kelly (2007), which produced the international hits "Like This" and "Work". In 2009, Rowland hosted the first season of The Fashion Show, and was featured on David Guetta's number-one dance hit "When Love Takes Over". The song's global success influenced Rowland to explore dance music on her third album Here I Am (2011), which spawned the international top-ten hit "Commander" and the US R&B/Hip-Hop number-one "Motivation". In 2011, she returned to television as a judge on the eighth season of The X Factor UK, and in 2013, became a judge on the third and final season of The X Factor USA. Following the release of Rowland's fourth album Talk a Good Game (2013), she married her manager, Tim Weatherspoon, and gave birth to their son, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, in 2014. Since then, Rowland has continued her television career by hosting Chasing Destiny in 2016 and starring as a coach on The Voice Australia since 2017.